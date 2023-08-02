Possibility of Bolivian president’s visit to Russia being studied — ambassador

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The possibility of Bolivian President Luis Arce's visit to Russia is being studied, but there is no timeframe yet, Bolivia's ambassador to Russia, Maria Luisa Ramos Urzagaste, has told the media.

"When the president will come, I can't say. But we are working on this," she said in response to a question.

She emphasized that the agenda of Russian-Bolivian relations was very tight and the sides were working to create conditions for a meeting at the level of leaders.

Earlier, Bolivia's Foreign Minister Rogelio Maita said Arce would attend the BRICS summit, to be held in Johannesburg on August 22-24. Bolivia's president also officially declared his country's wish to join the quintet.