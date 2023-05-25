Ukraine to start counteroffensive when it gets weapons it needs — Zelensky’s office

NEW YORK, May 25. /TASS/. Ukraine will begin its counteroffensive when its Western allies supply the country with the weapons and equipment it needs, Igor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to prepare for a counteroffensive. As soon as we are ready, with the support of our allies who supply us with high-level artillery, sufficient ammunition, battle tanks, and armored vehicles - as soon as we receive them, we will start this counteroffensive," he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

He expressed confidence that the counteroffensive will yield results.

Mikhail Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said earlier on Italy’s RAI-1 television channel, that the counteroffensive had already started a few days ago. The issue of a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive has been circulating in the media for several months, with different dates being mentioned. The Russian Foreign Ministry previously stated that the open discussions in Western countries about the impending Ukrainian counteroffensive reaffirm their direct involvement in the conflict.