China committed to strategy of using nukes for self-defense — foreign minister

BEIJING, May 23. /TASS/. China is committed to its defensive strategy and calls for preserving the international system of nuclear nonproliferation, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday.

"China is firmly committed to the nuclear strategy of self-defense and advocates the preservation of the international system of nuclear nonproliferation based on the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty," the Chinese foreign ministry quoted him as saying at a meeting with visiting Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

According to the Chinese foreign minister, China calls for using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and favors international cooperation in the nuclear sphere.

He also expressed the hope that the IAEA would duly settle issues linked with cooperation between the United States, Great Britain, and Australia in the area of nuclear-powered submarines, as well as Japan’s plans to dump water from the Fukushima 1 NPP into the ocean.