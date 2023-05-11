Hungary says nuclear energy not included in 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia

BUDAPEST, May 11. /TASS/. The 11th package of the European Union’s (EU) sanctions against Russia does not include any bans on cooperation with Russia in the nuclear field, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told a press conference on Thursday following talks with Bulgarian Energy Minister Rossen Hristov in Budapest.

"The talks on the 11th package of sanctions started in Brussels on Wednesday. The European Commission’s proposal on the package does not include sanctions on nuclear industry. And as I said earlier, Hungary will in no case accept such proposals," he said when asked to comment on preparations of more restrictions against Russia by the EU. The press conference was broadcast on the Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) page of the Hungarian minister.