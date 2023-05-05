Zelensky, top Bahraini diplomat meet in Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky met with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani who was visiting Ukraine and suggested that he participate in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict based on Kiev’s proposals, the official website of the Ukrainian president says.

On Thursday, Zelensky visited the Netherlands. His return to Ukraine and further plans have not been publicized.

During the meeting, Zelensky noted that this was the first visit of the Bahraini foreign minister to Ukraine since diplomatic ties were established between the two countries in July 1992.

At the meeting, Zelensky outlined his proposals on settling the conflict in Ukraine which Kiev calls "the Ukrainian Peace Formula." He "invited Bahrain to take part in the relevant diplomatic process, in particular, to join the implementation of certain points of the formula and participate in the upcoming Peace Summit," the presidential press service said.

On Thursday, Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry said that Deputy Foreign Minister Abdulla bin Ahmed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa during a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Bahrain Alexey Skosyrev said that the kingdom condemned the drone attack on the Kremlin, considering it a dangerous escalation. The senior diplomat asserted "Bahrain’s firm position on settling the Russia-Ukraine crisis through dialogue and diplomacy," the Bahraini Foreign Ministry said.