Talks for demilitarized zone around Zaporozhye nuclear plant have been halted — IAEA chief

NEW YORK, March 23. /TASS/. Talks to establish a demilitarized zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant have been halted and the IAEA is instead pushing for other ways to safeguard the plant, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency was asked at a workshop at the US Council on Foreign Relations if his idea to establish a demilitarized zone around the ZNPP gained sufficient international support.

"We are not talking about a demilitarized zone. We are very aware of the added complications that that would bring, especially in an area of active combat. This would be extremely difficult to verify," Grossi responded. "So, we're not looking into that."

Grossi said the idea now is to secure commitments "not to attack the plant or not to use the plant to project attacks.".