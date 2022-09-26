US’ attempts to split Russia to become worst-case scenario of Ukrainian conflict — experts

BEIJING, September 26. /TASS/. Attempts by Washington to split Russia and increase its influence in the Eurasian space will turn into a worst-case scenario of an armed conflict in Ukraine, according to experts polled by China’s Global Times.

"In the US, some strategists indeed want to split Russia to eliminate such great risk in their eyes, but Europe only wants to transform it," Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at the Renmin University of China told the newspaper.

The expert supported Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s critical remarks targeting the US that he made at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

According to Chinese political scientists polled by the newspaper, there are no signs of the conflict between Moscow and the West de-escalating in the near future and "the parties related in the Ukraine crisis have to be prepared for the worst-case scenarios and the target of the US appears to be clear - to defeat Russia."

"The target of Russia is also pretty clear. With the nuclear weapon, who will be willing to make compromise?" a Beijing-based expert who wished to remain anonymous told the newspaper.

Earlier, the Russian top diplomat said that all situations when Russia can use its nuclear arsenal are clearly specified in its military doctrine. He noted that Moscow had not raised this issue while Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had indicated Kiev’s plans to obtain such weapons of mass destruction before the launch of Russia’s special military operation. The Russian foreign minister also noted the inadmissibility of Washington’s attempts "to turn the entire globe in its backyard".