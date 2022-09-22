Vote on accession of liberated territories begins in Russia’s Kamchatka

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, September 23. /TASS/. Polling stations opened in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Kamchatka, allowing displaced residents of the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions to cast their ballot in the referendum on accession to Russia.

"Four polling stations have opened on the territory of temporary shelters for displaced persons. They will work until September 27," the election commission of Kamchatka said.

Polling stations in the nearby Chukotka Region will open in four municipal districts on September 27.

Since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in February, around 160 displaced persons have arrived in Chukotka. About 60 of them have declared intentions to obtain Russian citizenship.