SCO calls for strict compliance with Iran nuke deal commitments

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. All parties to the Iran nuclear deal should strictly comply with their commitments for its full implementation, says the Samarkand Declaration adopted by the SCO leaders on Friday following the summit in Uzbekistan.

"The member states place emphasis on the consistent implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, and in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2231, they call upon all participants to strictly abide by their commitments towards the full and effective implementation of the document," the declaration said.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the UN Security Council’s five permanent members and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 yet Joe Biden, the current US President, has signaled that he is ready to revive the agreement. Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France have been in talks with Iran to reinstate the deal since April 2021.