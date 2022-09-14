Biden says Ukraine has made significant process, but "it’s going to be a long haul"

WASHINGTON, September 14. /TASS/. Ukraine has made "significant progress" in the military actions, but "it’s going to be a long haul," US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Speaking with journalists in the State of Delaware, he was asked whether Ukraine reached a turning point in the conflict. "The question is unanswerable. It’s hard to tell. It’s clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it’s going to be a long haul," the US leader was quoted as saying by the press pool of the White House.