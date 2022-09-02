Cessation of gas supply via Nord Stream was not unexpected — European Council head

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The cessation of gas supply via the Nord Stream pipeline was not unexpected, European Council President Charles Michel said on his Twitter Friday.

"Gazprom’s move is sadly no surprise. Use of gas as a weapon will not change the resolve of the EU. We will accelerate our path towards energy independence. Our duty is to protect our citizens and support the freedom of #Ukraine," he tweeted.

On Friday evening, Gazprom announced that damages were discovered during operations on the last working Nord Stream gas pump, which require total shutdown of the supply until the damage is repaired. A number of oil leaks were found during operations on pump number 24 at the Portovaya compressor station, carried out together with Siemens representatives.

"The oil leak discovery act was also signed by Siemens representatives," Gazprom noted.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow rejects accusations that Russia uses gas or oil as a "weapon of political pressure.".