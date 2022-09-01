Minsk to request availability of Russia’s nuclear arms, if US nukes emerge in Poland

MINSK, September 1. /TASS/. Belarus will address Russia with a request for the availability of nuclear weapons in case of aggression or in response to the US intention to bring such weapons to Poland, President Alexander Lukashenko said in an open history lesson streamed live to all of the country’s schools and universities on Thursday.

"Tactical nuclear weapons. Not now, not tomorrow, not the day after tomorrow. But, if Belarus comes under a sudden attack, or if the Americans continue to promote these weapons to Poland, then we should have them, too. We have agreed on the reconfiguration of some of our aircraft, which will be capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons," he said.

"We keep this issue on the back burner, because the Americans have stopped. They do not try to bring their nuclear weapons to Poland," Lukashenko said. Belarus does not escalate tensions "but we will defend ourselves in every possible way," the Belarusian president stressed.

On August 26, Lukashenko told reporters that by agreement with Russia’s leadership a project had been implemented to re-configure some Belarusian aircraft for carrying nuclear weapons. This became possible about after Lukashenko in June addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin with a proposal for taking proportionate military countermeasures against Western actions. In particular, he asked for assistance in reconfiguring military planes so that they can carry nuclear warheads.