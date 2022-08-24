National Guard detains two Zaporozhye NPP employees collaborating with Ukrainian forces

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian National Guard detained two Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant employees who handed over information on location of personnel and vehicles at the power plant to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, National Guard press office told TASS.

"Russian National Guard servicemen thwarted illegal actions that threatened security of the Zaporozhye Nuclear power Plant - special addressed measures resulted in detention of two plant employees who handed over information on location of personnel and vehicles on the plant itself to the UAF. In addition, a security regime violator was detained - a UAF collaborator who handed over coordinates of movement of Russian vehicle convoys," the press office said.

The agency also said that the National Guard continues to perform its duties on reliable defense of security of the station in complicated conditions.

"The Zaporozhye NPP came under protection of the Federal Service of National Guard Forces on March 4. Since then, a total of 26 security regime violators were detained," the agency said.

The press office added that the power plant personnel continues working as usual and monitors the radiation levels thanks to coordinated cooperation between the National Guard and Russian Armed Forces.

"National Guard’s nuclear, chemical and biological protection specialists, together with their colleagues from the Ministry of Defense, monitor the radiation levels daily, several times a day, by measuring radiation in control spots across the site’s perimeter. Sappers and service dog squads inspect the adjacent territory for explosive devices and substances with explosive detection devices and service dogs," the National Guard said.