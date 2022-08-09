Kiev bombarding Zaporozhye NPP nuke waste site to pin blame on Russia — local official

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is purposefully bombarding the spent nuclear fuel facility at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) to pin the blame on Russia, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the chief council of the Zaporozhye Region military-civilian administration told TASS on Tuesday.

"There are major concerns about the nuclear power station [the Zaporozhye NPP]. Now, they [the Ukrainian military] are delivering aimed fire at the spent nuclear fuel dry repository. I believe that the intent is to deliver a strike precisely at that place to cause an uncontrolled reaction and pin all the blame on Russia," he emphasized.

On August 7, the Ukrainian military shelled the Zaporozhye NPP again, targeting, in particular, the spent nuclear fuel repository. The military-civilian administration of Energodar where the nuclear power station is located said that the Kiev regime had fired a 220mm Uragan rocket with a cluster munition. Its striking elements damaged the station’s administrative buildings and the repository’s adjacent territory. Prior to that, the Ukrainian military bombarded the Zaporozhye NPP on August 5 and 6.

By now, the Kiev regime has lost control of over 70% of the Zaporozhye Region. Peaceful life is gradually returning to the region that is getting gradually integrated into Russia’s legal and economic space while the local authorities have announced the intention to join Russia and hold a referendum on this issue in September.

The Kiev regime is attempting to disrupt the region’s recovery and is bombarding civilian facilities in populated areas.