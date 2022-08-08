China’s army says it will continue exercises around Taiwan

BEIJING, August 8. /TASS/. The People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) will continue exercises in the waters and airspace around Taiwan on Monday, the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command said in a statement.

"On August 8, the Eastern Theater Command will continue to conduct joint exercises in the waters and airspace around Taiwan," the statement said.

Anti-submarine defense measures and offensive operations at sea will be practiced.

The PLA's Eastern Theater Command has extended the exercises around Taiwan for a second day in a row.

China's armed forces on Thursday launched large-scale military drills, including live missile launches, in six areas around Taiwan. Originally, they were scheduled to end at noon on Sunday (07:00 Moscow time), but were extended. The exercises began the day after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi ended a visit to Taipei.