Ship carrying Ukrainian grain alters route, due to arrive in Tripoli on August 9 — source

BEIRUT, August 6. /TASS/. The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni dry cargo ship loaded with Ukrainian grain will arrive in the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli on Tuesday morning, a source in the port administration told TASS.

"We have received information that the bulk carrier loaded with Ukrainian grain has changed the route and will arrive in Tripoli on Tuesday morning, August 9," the source said without elaborating which port the vessel might call while heading for the Lebanese coast.

The source assumed that it might be a Turkish or a Syrian port.

The Razoni left the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Monday. On Wednesday, members of the Istanbul-based Joint Grain Export Coordination Center inspected the ship, carrying 27,000 tonnes of corn, at the entry to the Bosporus Strait. Twenty representatives of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United States inspected the documentation for the agricultural products.

According to the Marine Traffic ship tracking service, the bulk carrier sailed past Rhodes on Friday and past northeastern Cyprus on Saturday. Now it is off the Turkish port of Iskenderun.

A package of documents aimed at resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed in Istanbul on July 22. One of the documents creates a mechanism to export grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. The deal inked between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN provides for the establishment of a four-party coordination center whose representatives will inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and false flag operations.