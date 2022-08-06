Amnesty International’s Ukraine office chief resigns

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The head of the UK-based Amnesty International’s Ukrainian office, Oksana Pokalchuk, has decided to resign.

"I hate to admit it, but I and the leadership of Amnesty International differed over values," Pokalchuk wrote on Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta Corporation deemed extremist by Russia’s authorities) on Friday. "That is why I decided to leave the organization."

Pokalchuk cited differences over a report Amnesty International released on Thursday. In the report, the organization said that Ukraine violated the laws of war and put the lives of civilians at risk by deploying combat vehicles and weapons at schools and hospitals. Pokalchuk said she had tried to persuade the organization to delete the report and publish a new one, but this never happened.