Zaporozhye NPP shelled by Ukrainian troops three times — local authorities

MELITOPOL, August 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled the area around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant three times during the day, Vladimir Rogov, a council member of the region’s military-civilian administration, said on Friday.

"There were three, not two, shelling attacks on the nuclear plant," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live television channel.

Earlier in the day, the military-civilian administration of the city of Energodar reported that Ukrainian troops shelled the plant’s territory. The shelling was followed by a fire. Two electricity supplies lines to the station were damaged.

The Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. With a capacity of around 6,000 megawatt, it generated a fourth of Ukraine’s electricity. Since 1996, it was part of Ukraine’s Energoatom generating company. In March 2022, control over the nuclear plant came over to Russian forces. Now, the plant is operating at 70% of its capacity due to the oversupply of electricity on the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye region. It is planned to supply electricity from the plant to Crimea.