UN chief announces launch of fact finding mission into attack on DPR prison

UNITED NATIONS, August 3. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has announced the launch of a fact finding mission into a shelling attack at a detention center in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Guterres pointed out at a press conference dedicated to the third brief of the Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance that the UN had received Russian and Ukrainian requests to conduct an investigation.

The UN chief noted that work was underway to define the goals of the fact finding mission and reports would be presented to Moscow and Kiev.