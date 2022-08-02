Flightradar indicated Taipei as Pelosi plane’s point of destination

BEIJING, Aug. 2. /TASS/. The Flightradar flight tracker updated late on Tuesday the flight data of the Boeing C-40C aircraft with the call sign SPAR19, which supposedly carries US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, indicating Taipei as its point of destination.

According to it, the estimated time of arrival is 22:43 local time (17:43 Moscow time). Earlier, Taiwanese media outlets reported that the plane would arrive an hour earlier. However, the destination of the flight was not specified on the website.

Nancy Pelosi’s plans to visit Taiwan triggered sharp reaction from China, which sees Taiwan as part of its territory, and increased tensions in the region. Beijing has repeatedly warned Washington that if the visit to the island does take place, it will not be left without consequences and China will take harsh measures.