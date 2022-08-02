Germany supplies Ukraine with most advanced weaponry — chancellor

BERLIN, August 2. /TASS/. Germany keeps supplying Ukraine with most advanced weapons, including some that have not yet entered service with the German armed forces, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview to Globe and Mail.

"We delivered whatever we had: anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems, mines, guns, tons of ammunition and non-lethal aid. Since then we have moved to more complex and high-value systems. Self-propelled howitzers, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, anti-aircraft systems, counter battery radar. Some of these systems are so new that only very few have been produced and some of them have not even been introduced in the Bundeswehr," the German chancellor said.

"All of those need training for the Ukrainian crews and we are providing that as well. As we speak, Ukrainians are being trained on new and more sophisticated equipment in several locations in Germany," he added.

On June 21, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov announced that his country had received Germany’s Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers with trained Ukrainian crews. On the same day, the German government published for the first time the list of weapons transferred to Ukraine and the plan for further deliveries, which includes 30 Gepard air defense guns, IRIS-T, three Mars systems, 22 trucks and 80 pickup trucks. There are 38 items on the list of weapons and materiel already delivered, with 25 more on the list of the planned ones.

On July 27, it was announced that Germany approved deliveries of additional 100 howitzers to Ukraine.