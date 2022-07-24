Ukrainian military fire 25 mines, large-caliber shells at Donetsk overnight, DPR reports

DONETSK, July 24. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired four times at Donetsk from 155 mm caliber guns and 120 mm mortars overnight, an official in DPR’s mission in the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination, said on Sunday.

Kievsky, Kirovsky and Petrovsky districts were shelled from the area of Pervomaisky and Maryinka. A total of 15 shells and 10 mines were fired. The attacks were recorded at 00:45, 01:45, 02:05 and 04:05 local time (same as with Moscow time).

Shortly before midnight, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired rockets with incendiary shells from the Grad multiple launch rocket systems at the Voroshilovsky and Kalininsky districts of Donetsk.