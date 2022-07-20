Gazprom has not received Nord Stream turbine documents from Siemens — company

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Gazprom has not yet received documents from Siemens on the return of the gas turbine engine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline and sent a new request to the German company, the Russian gas holding said.

"Contrary to earlier sent requests, Gazprom to date has not yet received from Siemens official documents making possible to supply the gas turbine engine for the Portovaya Compressor Station in the environment of Canada and EU sanction restrictions. In such circumstances, Gazprom again requested Siemens to furnish such documents," the company said.

The guaranteed return of the engine earlier sent for repair in conditions of sanctions and subsequent overhaul of other engines for the Nord Stream directly influence safe operation of the gas pipeline, Gazprom added.

Gas supplies over the Nord Stream are suspended at present due to the scheduled maintenance until July 21.