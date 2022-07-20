German army chief admits Russian resources almost inexhaustible

BERLIN, July 20. /TASS/. Russia has almost inexhaustible resources, the chief of the German army told Handelsblatt on Tuesday, warning against underestimating the Russian armed forces.

"With its artillery superiority, the Russian army is apparently working its way forward kilometer by kilometer. This is a war of attrition that will raise the question of how long Ukraine can hold out," Lieutenant General Alfons Mais told the German newspaper, referring to both materiel and personnel.

Commenting on the conflict in Ukraine, he said the Russian armed forces were learning from the experience there. "The Russian army is getting stronger, and Russia has resources that are almost inexhaustible," Mais, the inspector of the German army, told Handelsblatt.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in response to a request from the leaders of the two Donbass republics. The West has retaliated with sweeping sanctions and has funneled weapons worth billions of dollars into Kiev.