US, Russia need to resume strategic stability dialogue, expert says

WASHINGTON, July 1. /TASS/. Washington and Moscow need to resume strategic stability dialogue, while Russia and NATO members must refrain from threatening nuclear rhetoric, head of the Washington-based Arms Control Association Daryl Kimball told TASS.

"Russian and NATO leaders must sober-up and refrain from threatening nuclear rhetoric and actions that increase the risk of nuclear escalation, such as moving to deploy tactical nuclear weapons, putting strategic weapons on higher alert levels, or developing new types of nuclear weapons designed for fighting and ‘winning’ a regional nuclear war," he pointed out, commenting on NATO’s new Strategic Concept.

"We also encourage Washington and Moscow to resume their Strategic Stability Dialogue at an early date - something both sides say they support - and reach agreement on new mechanisms to maintain common sense restraints on their bloated nuclear stockpiles as the February 2026 expiry date for New START approaches," Kimball noted, referring to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

According to him, "the NATO Strategic Concept reflects growing European concerns about Russia’s territorial ambitions and the willingness of President Putin to use military force to achieve his objectives." The expert also said that as a result of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, "we are now in an even more dangerous action-reaction cycle of military escalation that threatens the security of all parties."

NATO’s new Strategic Concept, adopted at the bloc’s summit in Madrid, defines Russia as "the most significant and direct threat".