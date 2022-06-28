No strike delivered at Kremenchug’s shopping mall — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 28. /TASS/. There was no strike at a shopping mall in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchug as Russia’s target was an arms arsenal holding Western-made weapons, Russian FFirst Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday.

"As a matter of fact, no strike was delivered at it (the shopping mall - TASS). The Russian armed forces hit by high-precision weapons hangars with Western-made weapons and munitions, which were received from the United States and European countries, near the Kremenchug road-building machine plant. These weapons and munitions were stored in the warehouse to be later sent to Ukrainian troops in Donbass, i.e. to be used to shell dwelling quarters in Donetsk, Lugansk and other cities. Russia’s strike made it possible to prevent that," he said at a United Nations Security Council meeting.