LPR head advised republic’s residents to leave for Russian territory

LUGANSK, February 18. /TASS/. Head of the Lugansk People’s Republic Leonid Pasechnik called on residents of the republic to leave for Russia’s territory at the earliest opportunity.

"I call on residents of the republic, who do not have mobilization notices, as well as those who are not involved in the life-support social and civil infrastructure to leave for the territory of the Russian Federation in the short term in order to prevent civilian casualties," Pasechnik said.

On this occasion, Pasechnik instructed law enforcement agencies and emergency services to "ensure the orderly evacuation of social facilities and help the population reach border check points."