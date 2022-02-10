UK foreign secretary showed interest in Russia-China ties at talks in Moscow — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 10./TASS/. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss showed interest in the development of ties between Russia and China with a glance to the agreements achieved at the recent summit in Beijing, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a joint news conference after talks with the British counterpart on Thursday.

"At the request of Ms. Minister, I told her about our relations with the People’s Republic of China, including the latest talks held in Beijing between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping," the top Russian diplomat said.

"I spoke about how we are building our ties with China via bilateral channels, as well as within the frameworks of regional and multilateral structures - based solely on mutual respect, based on the balance of interests, equality, without any approach under the ‘leading and led’ logic, that we are seeing, in particular, in the North Atlantic Alliance," Lavrov stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Beijing on February 4, meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. This was Putin’s first visit to China since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Russian-Chinese summit level negotiations ended with the adoption of a joint statement on international relations that were entering a new era and on global sustainable development.