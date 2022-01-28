Argentina ready to resume discussion of NPP construction project with Russia - President

BUENOS AIRES, January 28. /TASS/. The Argentinian leadership is ready to resume negotiations on the possibility of building a nuclear power plant (NPP) with the participation of Russia, after the South American country managed to reach an agreement on debt settlement with the International Monetary Fund, President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez told TASS ahead of his visit to Moscow, scheduled for February 3.

"Many infrastructure projects, including hydropower plants and nuclear power plants, were waiting for this agreement because they required foreign financing. Of course, this will be a topic of debate and negotiation," he said.

"Nuclear energy is one of the many topics that appear in the strategic cooperation agreement with Russia. I am always ready to discuss any topics and expand cooperation as much as possible," Fernandez added.

Earlier on Friday, the President of Argentina announced that the country's authorities had reached an agreement with the IMF to settle the debt on the loan, which the fund approved in 2018 at the request of the previous president of the republic, Mauricio Macri.