Absorption of Belarus by Russia won’t happen, Lukashenko says

MINSK, January 28. /TASS/. Russia is Belarus’ main partner and it has no intention of absorbing the republic, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during his address to the Belarusian people and parliament on Friday.

"Our number one partner is Russia with whom we are consistently moving along the path of economic integration. Practically half of our products are being exported to this country," he noted. "According to the most modest estimates, the growth of Belarus’ GDP will amount to more than 2% only accounting for integration with Russia," he added.

He reiterated that at recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, journalists asked about the essence of the integration of both countries. According to Lukashenko, Putin’s response was that Russia together with Belarus has to create a potent foundation of economic integration, build the base for future relations. "This is their understanding and we shouldn’t reproach Russia [by thinking] that it wants to absorb Belarus. There are no objectives like that," he stated. "This will never happen and the Russian leadership does not aim to do so," the Belarusian president stressed.

Speaking of the benefits of the integration of Russia and Belarus, Lukashenko noted that in addition to enterprises and business, the effect will be felt by ordinary people as well. "First of all, this concerns the harmonization of migration legislation, simplified hiring, education, tourism, roaming and so on," the Belarusian leader stated.