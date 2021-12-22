Russian Aerospace Forces eliminate terrorist leader in Syria, special envoy says

NUR-SULTAN, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) eliminated a commander of the Junud al-Sham terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told journalists on Wednesday.

"Very recently the Russian Aerospace Forces managed to eliminate one of the leaders of the Junud al-Sham group Murad Margoshvili (known as Muslim Abu Walid al Shishani - TASS). This is an odious individual who fought in Chechnya, with the blood of many civilians on his hands," he said.

According to the envoy, Russia’s anti-terror work in Syria will continue. "Only under the conditions that every target being hit is checked several times for absolute reliability. Accusations voiced that the Russian side hit a school are not true," he explained.

On June 2, 2006, the Russian Supreme Court declared Junud al-Sham (The Soldiers of the Levant) a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed in Russia.