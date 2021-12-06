Russia, Turkey successfully patrolling Northeast Syria

HASAKA, December 6. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey completed the next successful joint patrol in the province of Hasaka in Northeast Syria, Russian patrol column chief Andrei Chipizubov told reporters. Regular patrolling of this territory started in November 2019.

"We are successfully coping with this task because preparation is thorough, I reiterate. That’s why everything is normal with us," he said. "The population in certain settlements has very friendly attitude to appearance of the Russian flag on their territory," Chipizubov added.

The column comprised three armored vehicles and an armored personnel carrier from the Russian side and four armored vehicles from the Turkish side. It was escorted by Russian helicopters.

The patrol became 210th in total.