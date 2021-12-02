US blacklisted 12 Belarusian entities, 20 individuals

WASHINGTON, December 2. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury included 12 Belarusian legal entities and 20 persons into the sanction list because of the migration crisis and alleged crackdown on civil rights in the country. The document was posted on the Treasury’s website on Thursday.

Sanctions are imposed on the Belarusian Potash Company, Slavkali, Beltechexport, Transaviaexport, and other companies.

Restrictions are also introduced against son of the Belarusian leader Dmitry Lukashenko and law enforcement officials.

Earlier on Thursday, the EU approved the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus in view of the migration crisis on the Belarusian border.