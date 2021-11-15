EU agrees on new sanctions against Minsk, they will be finalized shortly — top EU diplomat

BRUSSELS, November 15. /TASS/. The fifth package of sanctions against Belarus has been coordinated and will be finalized shortly, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell told a news conference after the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on Monday.

"We agreed on [the] adoption of a new package, it will be the fifth one, a new package of sanctions which will be finalized in the coming days," Josep Borrell told the news conference. Additionally, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy confirmed that EU foreign ministers had agreed "to expand the scope of the sanctions regime on Belarus" which will also target those responsible for flying in migrants to Belarus.

EU countries accuse Minsk of the deliberate escalation of the crisis and call for more sanctions against Belarus. Meanwhile, Lukashenko said that the blame for this situation rests on Western countries because people are fleeing their countries gripped by hostilities provoked by their actions.