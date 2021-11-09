Yerevan ready to usher in era of peace, anticipates constructive steps from Baku

YEREVAN, November 9. /TASS/. Armenia is ready to take practical steps to overcome all animosity in order to usher in the era of peaceful development and stability in the region, however it expects Baku to follow suit, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday on the occasion of the anniversary of the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and the signing of a trilateral statement by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.

"Armenia affirms its readiness to undertake practical efforts to defuse the situation in the region, gradually overcome animosity, bring stability to the region and usher in the era of peaceful development. At the same time, for the process to be effective Azerbaijan must opt for a constructive stance, and abandon its anti-Armenian policy and hostile rhetoric," the message reads.

Yerevan stressed that Baku continued to violate the provisions of the trilateral statement, "holding many Armenian POWs, hostages and other detainees, which is a gross violation not only of the trilateral statement, but also of international humanitarian law."

"Ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are regular and are accompanied not only by attacks on the positions of Armenian troops and the Artsakh Defense Army (unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic — TASS), but against peaceful communities and residents, which leads to human and material losses," the statement says.