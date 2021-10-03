Brussels elite’s policy toward Russia, China runs counter to EU interests - Hungarian PM

PRAGUE, October 3. /TASS/. The Brussels elite’s policy towards Russia and China runs counter to the interests of the European Union, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with the Czech internet portal Parlamentni Listy on Sunday.

"As for Russia and China, the European Union is riding a horse with its face to the tail. It has no army, although Russia understands a policy resting on military force and respects its language. Apart from that, the European Union is stalling trade [with Russia], although close cooperation [with Russia] is in our business interests. We try to demonstrate our strength where we are weak and, on the contrary, we close the door where we could have room for partnership. The Brussels elite has put on ideological blinders and is acting against Europe’s interests," he said when asked about his vision of the situation in Europe and the European Union and Russia’s and China’s role globally.

According to the Hungarian prime minister, the European Union is losing markets of its eastern partners because of Brussels’ acting with an eye to Washington.

"Just because the United States considers China as its biggest rival, Europe cannot afford not to use the giant economic possibilities it has. Europe needs strategic sovereignty and for these ends it would need its own military force and a trade policy that would be in its interests," Orban said.