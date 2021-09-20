700,000 doses of Sputnik V’s second component delivered to Guatemala — paper

MEXICO, September 20. /TASS/. A batch of 700,000 doses of the second component of Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine was delivered on Sunday to the capital of Guatemala, the Prensa Libre newspaper said on its website.

The batch will "allow to fully complete the vaccination of citizens who had already received the first shot," the country’s government said.

Guatemala, with a total population of about 18 million, has vaccinated 4,098,782 of its citizens with the first dose of various vaccines. A total of 2,019,287 citizens have completed the immunization process.