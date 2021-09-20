Bolivia gets another batch of Sputnik V’s second component — president

BUENOS AIRES, September 20. /TASS/. A new batch of the second component of Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine has been delivered to Bolivia, President Luis Arce said on Sunday.

"Today, 370,000 doses of Sputnik V’s second component arrived to the city of Cochabamba," he wrote on Twitter.

According to Bolivia’s Health Ministry, about 3 million people have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in the country with the population of 11.5 million. Apart from Sputnik V, the country also uses vaccines by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer and Janssen.