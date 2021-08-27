Biden vows to do everything possible to punish those behind Kabul attack

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. The US authorities will do everything they can to punish those who orchestrated the Kabul terror attack, President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday.

"I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command," he said.

According to him, the US intelligence has assessed that the attack was undertaken by a group known as ISIS-K. Biden also lauded the American servicemen who lost their lives as heroes.

At the same time, the US leader was defiant in the face of this adversity, vowing to continue the evacuation from Kabul. "We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation," he said. Moreover, Biden said that he worked with US military commanders on "plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and terrorists."

Biden also stressed that Washington should not sacrifice American lives to achieve democracy in Afghanistan. "I have never been of the view that we should be sacrificing American lives to try to establish a democratic government in Afghanistan, a country that has never once in its entire history been a united country and is made up <…> of different tribes who have never ever gotten along with each other," he pointed out, adding that the US has no interests in Afghanistan.

On Thursday, two suicide bombers attacked crowds of people gathered near the Kabul airport. Earlier, reports emerged about 60 deaths, including 12 US military personnel.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) has resolutely condemned the tragedy and vowed to hold those behind it responsible.