No one provided weapons to Taliban in recent years — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) purchased weapons from warehouses belonging to the Afghan army and police and captured ammunition during military activities against government forces, there have been no deliveries of weapons, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told the Ekho Moskvy (or Echo of Moscow) radio station on Monday.

"No one has been providing weapons to the Taliban in recent years," he said. "When the Taliban were at war with government forces, they purchased weapons from warehouses belonging to the Afghan army and police and seized ammunition left behind during military activities," he pointed out.

At the same time, "certain Islamic funds," mostly based in the Persian Gulf region, provide financial assistance to the Taliban, Kabulov noted, without giving any details. "There are some wealthy sponsors there," the Russian presidential envoy added.

According to the Al-Arabiya TV channel, members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Sunday, meeting no resistance, and started to take control of government buildings and police stations abandoned by government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country. The Taliban announced later that they had taken control of all districts of the capital.