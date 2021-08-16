Afghan embassy in Moscow declines to comment on situation in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Afghan embassy in Moscow has no comments on the situation in Afghanistan, an embassy spokesperson told TASS on Monday.

"We don’t have any comments at this time," the spokesperson said, when asked if the diplomatic mission continued to operate.

According to a TASS correspondent, the black, red and green flag of Afghanistan is still flying over the embassy.

Members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Sunday meeting no resistance and started to take control of government buildings and police stations abandoned by government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country. The Taliban announced later that they had taken control of all districts of the capital.