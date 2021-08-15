Taliban vows safety to all foreigners, diplomatic missions in Kabul

CAIRO, August 15. /TASS/. The radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) issued a statement on Sunday pledging safety to foreign citizens and diplomatic missions in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

"We guarantee full safety to all embassies, diplomatic missions and foreigners in Kabul. All those who are currently in Kabul should know they are in no danger," Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

He added that "fighters of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [Taliban’s self-designated name] were urged to ensure safety in Kabul and other cities of the country."

According to Al Arabiya, militants of the radical Taliban movement entered Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday, meeting no resistance, and are taking control of governmental offices, abandoned by pro-government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country. Taliban said it would "take full control of the capital within the next few hours" and urged city residents to stay indoors for security reasons.

Afghanistan’s acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakval imposed a night-time curfew in the city starting from 21:00 local time (19:30 Moscow time) in order to prevent provocations and maintain the security of the civilian population.