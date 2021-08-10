Taliban takes control of most of Farah Province’s administrative center — TV

TEHERAN, August 10. /TASS/. A larger part of the city of Farah, the administrative center of Afghanistan’s western Farah Province, is controlled by the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia), the TOLOnews television channel reported on Tuesday.

According to the television channel, the Taliban took control of most of the city of Farah, including the governor’s residence and the police office, following Tuesday’s fighting.

US President Joe Biden said on April 14 he had decided to finish the operation in Afghanistan, the longest foreign military campaign in US history, and pull out American troops by September 11.

The US operation in Afghanistan has been ongoing since October 2001. At its peak in 2010-2013, the number of foreign troops in the country exceeded 150,000 soldiers. The main operational forces of the US and NATO were withdrawn from Afghanistan in 2014.

Since April, the security situation in Afghanistan has seriously degraded, with the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) expanding its offensive. In early July, the Taliban established control over areas along the borders with Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. The Taliban claims it has taken control over the administrative centers of six Afghan provinces.