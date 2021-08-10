Iran working on issue of ratification of Caspian Convention, Ambassador to Russia says

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Iranian government is considering the issue of ratifying the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said during a discussion at the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund on Tuesday.

"Naturally, the ratification process is underway, currently our government is reviewing the document. After the review, it will be submitted to the parliament for ratification," he said.

The presidents of Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan signed the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea at the end of the 5th Caspian summit in Aktau on August 12, 2018. This agreement will take effect only after ratification by all five signatories. So far, the convention has been ratified by all countries except Iran.