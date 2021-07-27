Lithuanian opposition leader calls for isolating male migrants as potential terrorists

VILNIUS, July 27. /TASS/. Leader of Lithuania’s parliamentary opposition Saulius Skvernelis has come out with an initiative to isolate male migrants as potential terrorists until their identity is ascertained.

"All men aged from 16 to 60, who, as a rule, have no documents, should be isolated from the general flow of migrants as a potential source of threat," he told journalists on Tuesday. "We don’t know where they have actually arrived from. We know nothing about their past." Such people, according to Skvernelis, should be isolated until their identities are proven.

As many as 2,839 illegal migrants from Asia and Africa have been detained at the Lithuanian-Belarusian border since the year beginning, which is 35 times as many as in 2020. Lithuania is facing the problem of accommodating these people. They are placed in temporary allocation centers, often housed in non-operating schools. But despite security measures, numerous escapes are reported.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in late May that his country was a barrier on the trafficking route of drugs and illegal migrants to Lithuania but amid the Western pressure Minsk might stop performing this function.