Ukrainian President’s office announces possible agenda for US visit

KIEV, July 22. /TASS/. Security issues, strengthening the energy security of Ukraine and Europe on the whole, military and defense cooperation between Ukraine and the US are among the issues Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky plans to discuss with his US counterpart Joe Biden during his visit to Washington on August 30, the Ukrainian president’s office informed on Wednesday.

"The agenda of negotiations will include, first and foremost, the security issues, such as countering the continued aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, deterioration of the situation in the Black Sea region and in the Donbas, de-occupation of Crimea, strengthening energy security of our country and Europe as a whole, military and defense cooperation between Ukraine and the United States. The talks regarding the Nord Stream 2 project as a security threat for Ukraine and the region will be continued," the statement posted on the website of the president’s office said.

Kiev expects "reaching concrete agreements on deepening the relations of Strategic Partnership between our countries on all priority tracks of our cooperation, as well as agreeing on an ambitious package of joint projects and initiatives in the fields of security and defense, trade and investments, energy, climate, agriculture, infrastructure, and digital transformation."

It is noted that Chief of Staff Andrei Yermak and Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba will travel to Washington soon "with the aim of discussing the content of the visit of the President of Ukraine to the United States.".