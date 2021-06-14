Biden to notify NATO allies about his coming agenda with Putin

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will notify his colleagues from NATO member countries about the agenda of his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Biden's National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan told a press briefing.

"And then, of course, there’s the consultation on Russia. He’ll have the opportunity to speak to all of the Allies about what he intends to talk to Putin about. He’ll do that behind closed doors. So, they get both to hear from him about his intentions with respect to the summit, and he gets to hear from them as well, so that he will go into Geneva with the full support and solidarity of all of our NATO Allies," Sullivan said.

He noted that Biden plans to touch on Russian issues at a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

"They will also have the chance to consult on the big powers - China and Russia - as well," Sullivan said.

He confirmed earlier statements of other US official who said that the agenda of talks between Erdogan and Biden would also include issues of bilateral relationship, "as well as a number of important regional issues, from Syria, to Libya, to the eastern Mediterranean."

The 32nd NATO summit, which is to take place in Brussels on June 14 with the participation of US President Joe Biden, will become the shortest one over the last 20 years. It will last one day and consist of only one working session that will last approximately 2.5 hours. NATO summits usually last two days and include 3-4 working sessions on various issues. On the second day, the alliance’s leaders traditionally hold one of the sessions with the leaders of the NATO partner countries. However, there will be no such session this year.

Earlier, Kremlin and the White House reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will meet in Geneva on June 16.