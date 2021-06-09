US ambassador to Russia to take part in Putin-Biden summit in Geneva

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will take part in a meeting between the two countries’ presidents set to be held in Geneva on June 16, US Embassy Spokesperson Jason Rebholz wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, citing the ambassador.

"Ambassador Sullivan: Looking forward to joining the US president in Geneva next week. President Biden is a strong defender of US interests, and we’ll have a great team to support him as we meet with Russian leaders on the full range of pressing issues that affect the US-Russia relationship," the tweet reads.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov earlier did not rule out that Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov and US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan would participate in the summit though he added that there was no final decision yet.

According to the Russian presidential press service, Putin and Biden will discuss the prospects for Russia-US relations, strategic stability matters and pressing global issues, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and ways to resolve regional conflicts. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two heads of state since Biden entered the Oval Office.