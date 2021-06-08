Senior diplomat not ruling out Russian, US envoys could take part in Geneva summit

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The participation of Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov and US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan at the summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva is not ruled out, but no final decision has been made so far, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

"I cannot rule out anything, but I repeat that there is no decision given that the format has not agreed on," Ryabkov said.

"Just yesterday we again discussed this issue. Probably, the Americans outlined some positions in the very last hour and then we will work this out very swiftly, and there will be some clarity. As of now, this has not happened yet," the high-ranking diplomat said. "Any options" are not ruled out, he added.

Earlier, the Kremlin and the White House announced that the two presidents will meet on June 16 in Geneva. According to the Kremlin, they will discuss the state and perspective of further development of bilateral relations, strategic stability, as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, including the coronavirus pandemic and settling regional conflicts. This will be the first in-person meeting between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden since the latter’s assumption of office.

The trip to Geneva will become the Russian leader’s first visit abroad since January 2020, when traveled to Israel and Palestine.