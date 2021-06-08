China ready to activate dialogue with Russia on Korea — foreign ministry

BEIJING, June 8. /TASS/. Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming offered to activate dialogue with Moscow on the normalization of inter-Korean relations during a phone call with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, the Chinese Foreign Ministry informed on Tuesday.

"Recognizing the cooperation on the Peninsula issue as a major component of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, Liu reaffirmed China's willingness to enhance communication and coordination with Russia in a joint effort to maintain peace and stability on the Peninsula, and play constructive roles in promoting the political settlement of the Peninsula issue," a statement published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website reads.

For his part, Morgulov "expressed the readiness of his country to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China through bilateral and multilateral channels to move the Peninsula situation to a more positive direction."

Both sides agreed to maintain close contact on the issue, the ministry stated.